$1.00 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 46.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

