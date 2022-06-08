$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.08. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.31. 248,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

