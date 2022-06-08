$1.17 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

MGY opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

