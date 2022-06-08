-$1.31 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.07) and the highest is ($0.98). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($4.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($4.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 268,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,245. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

