$1.34 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post $1.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $2.40 million. Aravive reported sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $5.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 533.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Aravive has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

