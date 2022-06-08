$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE RF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

