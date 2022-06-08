$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

TEL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.80. 871,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.