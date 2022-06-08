$13.42 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $59.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $78.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,310. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.