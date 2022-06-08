$176.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $176.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.30 million and the lowest is $176.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $146.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

