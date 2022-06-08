$2.03 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.11. BRP reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

