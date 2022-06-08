$236.80 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $240.59 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $240.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

