$236.80 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.59 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $240.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 308.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

