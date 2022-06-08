$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.10 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

