$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will announce $3.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $8.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $48.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $78.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.75 million to $434.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

