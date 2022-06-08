$32.06 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report $32.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.97 million and the highest is $32.15 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $33.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $130.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.09 million to $131.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.76 million, with estimates ranging from $130.39 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%.
NASDAQ SAMG opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
