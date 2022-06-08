$345.88 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to post $345.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $317.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

SLCA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $13,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

