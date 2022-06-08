$4.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $22.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.71 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

SCHW stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.