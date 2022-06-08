$5.41 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 million to $5.97 million. Celularity posted sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $22.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $23.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $25.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

