$56.27 Million in Sales Expected for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.26 million and the highest is $57.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full year sales of $255.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.13 million to $256.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $328.36 million to $344.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nextdoor.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.88.

In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000.

KIND stock opened at 3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.16. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of 2.47 and a 52 week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

