$8.37 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $9.27 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $6.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $35.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 million to $38.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $44.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

