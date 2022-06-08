$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $79.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $342.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.74 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $387.43 million to $432.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.
BHIL stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Benson Hill (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
