$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $79.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $342.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.74 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $387.43 million to $432.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

BHIL stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.