8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $860.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,833 shares of company stock valued at $371,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.