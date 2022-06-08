A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 11,767 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $411,962.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,986.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

