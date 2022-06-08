A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMRK opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $402.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,217 shares of company stock worth $8,778,709. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

