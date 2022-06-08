A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

