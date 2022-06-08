AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 189,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

