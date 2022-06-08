ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 33,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,479. ABB has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

