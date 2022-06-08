Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ADIG traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.07 ($1.27). 393,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £312.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.78.
