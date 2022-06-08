Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ADIG traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.07 ($1.27). 393,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £312.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.78.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.