ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 323,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

