abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

