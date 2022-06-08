Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

