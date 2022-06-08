Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
