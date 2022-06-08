Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,939. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

