ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 170,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 158,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

