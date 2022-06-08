Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ACCYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.