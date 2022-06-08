Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,657. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

