Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 36,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

