adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €288.31 ($310.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ADS opened at €186.00 ($200.00) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €191.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €222.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

