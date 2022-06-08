Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 2,600 ($32.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.97) to GBX 2,630 ($32.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.
Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
