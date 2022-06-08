Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $2,251,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WMS traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 412,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,919,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

