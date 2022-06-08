Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

AMD traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. 97,561,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,558,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

