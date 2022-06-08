Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.
AMD traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. 97,561,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,558,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.