AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

