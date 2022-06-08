Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Laurentian cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ARE stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.29. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company has a market cap of C$913.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

