AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AVAV opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,096.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

