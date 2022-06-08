Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Africa Oil has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.
