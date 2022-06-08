Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Africa Oil stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 94,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.31.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

