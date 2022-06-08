Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 1.34. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

