AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.80 ($3.01) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

