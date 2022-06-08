Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.18.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.76 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
