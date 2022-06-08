Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.76 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.