Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
