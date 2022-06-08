Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $260.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day moving average is $260.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

